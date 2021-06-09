Performed stunts even when my body ached: Samantha Akkineni on ‘The family man 2’

The Family Man 2 has become one of the most acclaimed series of recent times which was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. Samantha Akkineni, who made her Hindi debut with the web series, The Family Man 2, took to her social media handle recently to share behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos where she can be seen training and performing her stunts. In the post, the actress thanked her stunt choreographer, Yannick Ben for training her and always having her back.

On Tuesday, sharing the BTS video on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni wrote “A special special thankyouuuu to my person @yannickben for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them ).. for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way )…I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back .. lots and lots of love @yannickben #familymanseason2 (sic).”

As soon as the BTS videos being shared, celebrities including Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh couldn’t help but shower their praises in the comment section. Keerthy wrote, “Woahh”, while, Rashmika Mandanna shared a fire emoji and wrote, “Damn.”

The Family Man 2, that has been getting rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Samantha plays the role of Raji aka Rajalaxmi, a ruthless fighter of the rebel forces.