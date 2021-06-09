‘Setback to Congress’: Senior leader  joined  BJP

Lucknow: A senior leader of Congress and former union minister, Jitin Prasad joined BJP today. Jitin Prasada received BJP membership at its headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. BJP spokesperson and Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni announced this.

This is a big setback to Congress just ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Prasada, the son of senior Congress leader Jitendra Prasad, is one among the ‘G-23’ leaders in Congress who have demanded a change in the national leadership of Congress.

He had started his career with IYC Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary. In 2004, he won his first Lok Sabha election from the constituency of Shahjahanpur and in 2009, he won from Dhaurara. He served as a union minister in the second UPA government. He was defeated by BJP’s Rekha Verma in 2014. He was recently appointed as the general secretary of AICC for the party’s West Bengal unit. On July last year, he launched the ‘Brahmin Chetna Parishad’ to give a voice to the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh.