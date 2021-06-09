Television actor Ankit Gera ties the knot in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Television actor Ankit Gera tied the knot with Rashi Puri on June 5 in an intimate wedding ceremony, which was held in Chandigarh. The couple had an arranged marriage and the bride Rashi is an NRI from Nigeria.

Talking about the same, Ankit Gera said, “It’s an arranged marriage. We are family friends. Our parents were looking for suitable partners for us and that’s when they suggested that we should talk. We started talking in April and soon developed a liking for each other. She flew down to India around three weeks ago before the wedding to meet me. Even though it was a short span, we got to know each other better and decided to take the plunge.”

Ankit Gera’s make-up artist shared the couple’s wedding picture on Instagram. Later Ankita shared a screenshot of a news report about his wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Finally hitched!!! Thank you, everyone, for the wishes (sic).”

On the professional front, Ankit Gera started his career with Sony TV’s Mahi Way and has been part of shows like Maharakshak: Devi, Santoshi Maa, Agniphera, and Choti Sarrdaarni, among others. He gained fame with his performance in the TV soap Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.