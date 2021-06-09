World’s first ‘Sky pool’ hangs 115 ft above the streets of London

Suspended 35m in the air, the new attraction called Sky Pool has captured the attention of all across London and far beyond. Nicknamed “the world’s first floating pool” is one of the most exciting residential developments in London.

However, if You are planning to take a dip in this infinite space-defining pool You might have to own an apartment in this residential tower. The crystal clear, 25-meter-long pool which is suspended in the air is exclusively for luxury Development, Embassy Gardens residents, and their guests only.

“Dive in and there’s nothing but clarity between you and the world below. There’s no other pool in the world like the Sky Pool,” the Embassy Gardens advertised on their website. Embassy Gardens further said that it is the “largest piece of load-bearing acrylic in the world.” It added that the pool holds “148,000 liters of water and allows swimmers to float 35 meters in the air between two residential buildings.”

The pool was built by structural engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan and designed by HAL Architects. It was inaugurated on May 19, this year.