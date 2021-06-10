Covid-19 Update: 2190 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 2190 new coronavirus cases along with 2132 recoveries and 7 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally surged to 591,613 in the country. The total recoveries mounted to 570,960. The death toll is at 1717. At present, there are 18,936 active cases under medical treatment in UAE. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

240,744 additional Covid tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Till now, more than 52.3 million Covid tests were conducted in the country

The ministry has launched a Sinopharm “immune bridge study” for children aged three to 17 years. Thus USE has become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to conduct a study of Sinopharm vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group.