Covid-19 update: 224 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 158 new coronavirus cases along with 224 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 103 contacts of active cases and 55 travel-related.

Till now, 219,138 cases were confirmed in the country. In this 216,123 were recovered. At present , there are 2442 active cases but unfortunately, the death toll is also at 573.

There were 9 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 167. 1 was admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 95 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

17,253 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours in Qatar. In this 5693 people were tested for the first time. Till now, 20,623,49 tests were conducted.

12,767 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,729,437.