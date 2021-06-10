Don’t use saliva while packing materials: Madras HC to hotels, bakeries

Chennai: On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed business houses, hotels, bakeries, and other foundations directly involved in supplying food material to purchasers, not to touch the saliva to separate the covers and packing materials.

While admitting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from Tiruchendur-based advocate, B Ramkumar Adityan, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction to this establishments.

According to the petitioner, awareness has to be created with regard to packing materials for the business houses. The packers used saliva to separate the covers or blew them up. This would result in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are some things we do not realize while doing it,” the bench admitted and appreciated the petitioner for making the good suggestion.

The bench directed the state to create awareness or issue instructions to all business foundations involved in packing food items. The matter stands adjourned by four weeks.