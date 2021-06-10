DRDO’s 500-bed Covid hospital inaugurated in Srinagar’s Khonmoh

Srinagar: The Defence Research and Development Organization’s (DRDO) 500-bed Covid Hospital was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in Srinagar outskirts of Khonmoh on Wednesday.

The air-conditioned medical centre has a capacity for 125 ICU beds, out of which 25 are reserved for children and 375 beds are with 24-hour oxygen connectivity. The hospital will fully start its operations once the trial run of all the Medicare facilities is completed.

The DRDO has completed the 500-bedded hospital in Srinagar in 17 days, just after constructing a similar 500-bed Covid hospital in Jammu, an official spokesman informed.

Speaking at the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “it was only due to personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that J&K has witnessed such an enhancement of the medical infrastructure. Recently, the UT received 16 Medical Oxygen Generation Plants from Europe in a short span of three weeks, thus substantially enhanced the medical oxygen availability in the region.”

The Lt Governor lauded the DRDO for playing a key role in India’s fight against Covid-19. He said, “I acknowledge the hard work of DRDO officials, who have completed both (Srinagar and Jammu) the hospitals in a short span of time, therefore adding 1000 additional beds to serve the people in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Sinha also thanked and congratulated all the PRI representatives, government officers, health department, police, and security forces for continuously working during the pandemic.