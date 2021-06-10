FIR registered against JNU students for breaking into Library

Delhi: Police registered an FIR against a group of JNU students who allegedly broke into the Central Library and manhandled security guards at the premises.

A group of 35-40 students gathered on Tuesday morning around 10.40 am, outside the library, which is closed for students because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They protested in front of the gate and manhandled security personnel, who later called Quick Response Team to disperse the students who were protesting. They also damaged the library gates and violated Covid-19 norms, the Police said.

According to the FIR, ‘Students manhandled security personnel and started hitting the library gate with sticks. The glass section of the gate was damaged… The security personnel resisted the attack and didn’t allow the students to enter from the three entrance gates. They (students) then found a small gate, broke the glass pane, and entered the library. The security personnel removed the students from the library.’

A case was registered against the students at Vasant Kunj police station, under sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, DDMA Act, and Epidemic Diseased Act.