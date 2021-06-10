India administers over 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: On Wednesday, India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic. As per the report, the country has administered cumulatively more than 24 Cr (24,24,79,167) vaccine doses. Vaccination is an integral part of the Government of India’s comprehensive strategy for containment and controlling the epidemic, along with test, track, treat, and Covid appropriate behaviors. The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy for Covid-19 Vaccination began on May 1, 2021.

On Wednesday, 19,24,924 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years got their first dose and 86,450 beneficiaries of the same age group got their second dose of COVID vaccine. Cumulatively, 3,38,08,845 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 4,05,114 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

According to the reports, a total of 24,24,79,167 include 1,00,12,624 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the 1st dose and 69,11,311 HCWs have taken the 2nd dose, 1,64,71,228 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have got their 1st dose, and 87,51,277 FLWs have received their 2nd dose. In the 18-44 years of age group, 3,38,08,845 have got their 1st dose and 4,05,114 of the same age group have received their 2nd dose. About 7,33,23,267 of over 45 years old to 60 years old have got their 1st Dose and 1,16,22,718 of over 45 years old to 60 years old have taken their 2nd dose.

On Day-145 of the vaccination drive (9th June 2021), a total of 31,31,759 vaccine doses were given. 28,37,572 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,94,187 beneficiaries took 2nd dose of the vaccine, as per the report.

The vaccination drive is regularly reviewed and monitored at a high level as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population in the country from COVID-19.