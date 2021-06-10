India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN: Kakanur Nagaraj Naidu

Earlier in January this year, India’s two-year temporary tenure in the United Nations Security Council began. This is the 8th time that India has been placed in the Security Council. Not only this, many big countries of the world have supported India’s permanent membership.

Kakanur Nagaraj Naidu’s appointment to the United Nations assumes significance at a time when the whole world is making efforts to overcome the Corona crisis. Significantly, there was voting for the President of the United Nations General Assembly, in which India voted in favor of Maldives.

Indian Foreign Service officer Kakanur Nagraj Naidu has been elected to head the United Nations bureaucracy for the next one year. Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives and elected President of the United Nations General Assembly, has given him this responsibility. For the next one year, Nagraj Naidu will look after the work as an assistant to Abdullah Shahid.

K. Nagaraj Naidu is a career diplomat. An Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1998 batch, he is a fluent Chinese speaker and has served in China in four separate stints. Naidu has a Master’s Degree in Law and Diplomacy from Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy (Class of 2008). He is married to Padmaja and has two children.

Kakanur Nagraj Naidu served as the Joint Secretary/Director General of the Economic Diplomacy Division in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Economic Diplomacy Division of the MEA was given the “SKOCH Platinum First Prize for Smart Governance” in 2017. National Coordinator for establishing the International Solar Alliance in India. From 2017 to 2018, he served as Joint Secretary/Director General of the Europe West Division.

During this period, Mr. Naidu was responsible for India’s bilateral political engagement with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco, and the European Union.This is also being seen as India’s increasing credibility and influence in the global world.