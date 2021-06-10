Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 10,959 new cases and 192 deaths

Bengaluru: On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 10,959 new cases of Covid-19 and 192 deaths, taking the caseload in the state to 27,28,248 and the death toll to 32,291. The positivity rate for the day stands at 6.68 %, while the fatality rate for the day is 1.75 %.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 20,246 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 24,80,411. The state has 2,15,525 active cases.

Of the 10,959 new cases reported today, 2,395 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,185 discharges and 50 deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 11,89,541 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,54,235 and Tumakuru 1,09,916.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 10,76,247, followed by Mysuru 1,38,304 and Tumakuru 98,977.

As many as 1,63,962 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,10,26,189.