Man rescued days after being stuck inside a giant fan at vineyard

California: Officials rescued a man who had been trapped inside a large fan for two days at a Northern California vineyard.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the 38-year-old was discovered on Tuesday by a deputy responding to a report about a suspicious vehicle being parked near the Santa Rosa winery. After spotting a hat on the farming equipment, they found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan and was rescued.

“The man indicated that he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said.

But the officials noted that the farm equipment wasn’t antique and that the man ‘had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment. The motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery’, the statement added.

The man is in medical treatment and is expected to recover soon. He will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.