Master chief petty officer and Gold medallist of Asian games Champion passes away

Manipur: Ngangom Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, succumbed to liver cancer on Thursday in Imphal. The Manipur boxer had won gold in bantamweight at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Although Dingko had tested positive for coronavirus last year but recovered from the virus, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house to bear the cost of his treatment.

Dingko Singh was an Indian boxer who won the gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok. He is from the North-eastern Indian state of Manipur. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2013. Ngangom Dingko Singh, usually known as ‘Dingko Singh’ is an Indian Boxer and, considered to be one of the most outstanding boxers India has ever produced.

He won the King’s Cup in Bangkok in 1997 and won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 Bangkok Games. He is a service personnel in the Indian Navy as a Master chief petty officer. He is well known for having grabbed a gold medal in the boxing event at the Bangkok Asian Games in Thailand in 1998. An Arjuna awardee in 1998, Dingko had been fighting liver cancer since 2018. He also represented India at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Boxer Vijender Singh, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games bronze-medallist, tweeted to pay homage to the late boxer. Dingko had brought laurels to the country and served as an inspiration for the ensuing generations of boxers, including the legendary Mary Kom, Sarita Laishram, and Vijender Singh. Tributes poured in from sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh as well.