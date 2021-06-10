Monsoon Session of parliament to start around Mid-July

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, the government is hopeful that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on its normal schedule in July. Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

Though the business for the upcoming session is yet to be examined in detail, the government has several crucial bills to present in the parliament. The opposition has been demanding discussions on repealing the controversial farm laws, the alarming rise in fuel prices, and the alleged misuse of investigating agencies by the ruling regime against rivals.

One of the key issues for discussion is expected to be India’s fight against the pandemic, especially the handling of the second wave with the country recording over two lakh cases a day that has dropped under a lakh after a gap of 63 days.

The dates will then be communicated as an intent by the government to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha custodians for their approval and subsequent announcement. Keeping the Covid scare in mind several precautions are also likely to continue in the upcoming session of Parliament including holding timely testing, keeping visitors out, and limiting staff entry into the premises.

There is also debate on seeking vaccination certificates from those who are entering the Parliament building. Officials are also hopeful that by the time the session starts, most people, especially the MPs who fall in the 45 years and above age category, would have completed two doses of vaccination.

A vaccination drive is in place in Parliament for the lawmakers, their families, and also parliamentary staff. One of the Parliamentary Committees to meet first will be the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.