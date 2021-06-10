New South Wales police show a whale struggling in water

Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney. Police dispatched a search helicopter to waters near Bondi Beach after members of the public reported a whale in distress, guiding marine police to the animal.

Police Superintendent Brad Monk told the media, that Several water craft were around the whale at the time. The whale appeared in distress and a fish net was wrapped around it with a couple of floating buoys.

Humpback whales migrate north from the cold Antarctic along Australia’s east coast to subtropical waters from June to about November, where they mate and give birth. Monk said the whale, believed to be as young as one year old, was last seen heading further into deep water.

The whale was actually quite accommodating and it actually was able to slow down to allow the police to do what they needed to do to help it. It was like it almost knew.

Last month, a nearly 13 feet long baby Minke whale was rescued after hours of operations in London’s Thames river but later swam away as the authorities tried moving it to a safer location. In one of the whale footage after the rescue, the Minke was seen thrashing in the waters as rescue teams attempted to move it to a purpose-built inflatable dinghy.

The authorities informed that the whale swam away while being moved to deep waters. The rescued young whale was still showing concerning behavior and still had a lot of injuries.