Nominations for Padma Awards open, last date September 15

New Delhi: On Thursday, the government said that online nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day next year are on, adding the last date for nominations is September 15.

The Union Home Ministry said that the nominations/recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in.

Declaring that the government is bound to transform the Padma Awards into ‘People’s Padma’, the Home Ministry said all citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination. The Home Ministry said in its release, ‘The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above mentioned Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.’

As per the Home Ministry, it has requested all central ministries/departments, states/UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence that collective efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to society.

The release added, ‘Further details in this regard are available under the heading ‘Awards and Medals’ on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (www.mha.gov.in). The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.’

Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country, that were instituted in 1954, and these awards are declared on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The award tries to acknowledge ‘work of distinction’ and is given for outstanding and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All individuals, regardless of race, occupation, position or gender, are eligible for these awards. Except for doctors and scientists, government officials, including those working in Public Sector Institutions(PSUs), are not eligible for the Padma Awards.