Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended in green in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled 359 points or 0.69% higher at 52,300. NSE Nifty mounted 102 points to end at 15,738.

All the 11 sector gauges in NSE ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,456 shares ended higher while 727 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Cipla, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Tata Consumer Products. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, UPL, Adani Ports, Shree Cements, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Technologies were among the losers.

The Indian rupee has also gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The Indian rupee touched 72.94 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 3 paise.