TN Temple land documents made available online

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable and Endowments Department (HR &CE) uploaded ownership documents pertaining to the lands belonging to temples on its website on Wednesday.

Particulars of the lands to the extent of 3,43,647 acres have been published in the first phase. ‘This amounts to over 70% of the land belonging to temples in the State, which have a total of 4,78,272 acres under their control. People can go check the lands owned by individual temples on the Department’s site. The documents can be viewed and they have a disclaimer that they cannot be used for anything else,’ said HR & CE Minister PK Sekar Babu.

The Minister further said, ‘Title deeds of temple lands were corroborated with the software available with the state Revenue Department. These were classified into three categories viz. fully compatible, partly compatible, and new group. Steps will be taken to ensure that the title deeds of all the lands belonging to the temples are in the name of the temples concerned.’

The digitization of papers, regarding properties and assets owned by temples across the state commenced last month in line with the poll promise made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. ‘Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is very particular that interests of the temples should be safeguarded. There have been cases where houses have been constructed on land owned by temples. We will ensure that such people become tenants and the revenue goes to the temples,’ Sekar Babu added.