UAE launches new e-version of Emirates ID

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in Dubai has launched a new e-version of Emirates ID. The new advanced version of the ID will be made available on the ICA UAE Smart app.

The new ID card has a QR code, which facilitates its reading for official purposes at government departments. ICA urged all residents to use the e-version for all government services till their physical cards are printed. The e-version of the card is as valid as the physical one.

‘The electronic version can be used via QR Code scanning technology, to enable immediate reading of the card. It is automatically generated when entering the customer’s document wallet in the smart application. This process helps service authorities to verify the effectiveness of the issued card in case the printed card is not available,’ a notification issued by the authority reads.