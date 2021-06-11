A Hotel hosting G7 summit meeting Shut after COVID-19 Outbreak

BAY OF ST IVES: A seaside hotel about 1.5 km away from where world leaders are meeting for a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Carbis Bay in England’s Cornwall this weekend has temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff members. It was being used by members of Germany’s delegation to a G7 summit.

The Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives, a town adjacent to the location of the three-day G7 leaders meeting in Cornwall, southwest England, had shut temporarily on advice from health officials and the local authority. Among the guests were security staff for the German delegation and a media team working for a U.S. broadcaster.

Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE (Public Health England) and Cornwall Council, the decision was taken to fully close the hotel. The hotel will reopen once a full COVID-19 deep clean had taken place and there was enough staff to run the hotel. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday, that the Group of Seven nations may commit to sharing at least one billion coronavirus shots with the world.

The commitment follows growing calls for richer countries to step up their efforts to share Covid-19 shots with less-developed nations, with charities warning the current situation is leading to ‘vaccine apartheid’.

Meanwhile, EU members have agreed to donate at least 100 million doses by the end of 2021 with France and Germany each committing to providing 30 million coronavirus shots.