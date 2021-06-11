Another wrestler arrested after Sushil Kumar in the murder case

One more suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankad who was beaten up with hockey sticks, baseball bats, and other blunt weapons at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, allegedly by two-time Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Anirudh, who was in contact with Sushil Kumar, is the tenth person to have been arrested in the murder case. The other nine arrested earlier include Kumar, his close friend Ajay Sherawat, and four key members of the Kala Asauda-Neeraj Bawana gang. After evading the police for 19 days, Kumar and Sherawat were arrested on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka. While these suspects are in jail, police are looking for three more suspects.

The police had taken Sushil Kumar to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday to locate the places where he had taken shelter after he went into hiding following the brawl in the Delhi stadium. Dhankar was allegedly thrashed by several people in the Chhatrasal Stadium over a minor tiff.

Sushil Kumar was questioned about the places where all he stayed during his run and who all were the persons who helped him in getting shelter. Sushil Kumar has shared several names during his questioning. The Olympian was quietly taken to Haryana and Chandigarh and returned to the national capital on Friday morning.

Delhi Police is gathering scientific evidence to bring home the guilt of the wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder case of the wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The police will therefore file a charge sheet based on the scientific evidence. The police is said to have collected DVR, CCTV, mobile clip, GPS locations, fingerprints, and bloodstains so far.