Covid-19: Emirates airlines extend the ban on flights from India

UAE: Dubai-based carrier Emirates said on its website that the ban on passenger flights from India to UAE will continue until July 6. ‘We’re further suspending our flights from India until the 6th of July. Our website will be updated soon. If you need help with your booking, DM us your reference number & email address. We’re here to help. Stay safe,’ the airline said on Twitter while responding to a passenger.

Earlier this week, Air India Express, India’s budget carrier, in a tweet said that the suspension on passenger flights from India to the UAE would continue till July 6.

The suspension of incoming passenger traffic from India to the UAE began on April 24. On May 4, it was extended by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in view of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 currently affecting India.

The only passengers permitted on flights from India are UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions. Chartered flights are also permitted, subject to approval from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). But, pooling and seat selling on charter jets from India to the UAE are not admitted.

Many expatriates are stranded in India, with some resorting to 15-day journeys to return to the UAE. Scared of losing their jobs, some expatriates have been traveling to the UAE via Armenia and Uzbekistan. Before returning to the UAE, they have to spend 15 days in quarantine at those destinations.