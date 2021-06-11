Covid-19 Update: 2281 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest Covid-19 situation. 2281 new coronavirus cases along with 2234 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 593,894 people have contracted the infection in UAE. In this, 573,194 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 1720. At present, there are 18,980 active cases under medical treatment.

225,651 additional Covid tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now, over 52.5 million Covid tests were carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, UAE has become the first in the region to trial the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine among children aged three to 17 years. With this, the country joins other vaccine manufacturing countries like China, the US, the UK and India to study the efficacy of the vaccine in this age group.