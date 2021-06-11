Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate decreases in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection declined in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate has reached 96.2% in the country. On Thursday, the recovery rate was 96.3%. The fatality rate remained firm at 1.6%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of new recoveries surpassed the daily number of cases on Friday. In the last 24 hours, 1175 new cases and 1262 new recoveries were reported. 18 deaths due to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours. The highest numbers of cases were recorded in Makkah with 376, followed by the capital Riyadh with 258, the Eastern Province with 179, and Asir confirmed 88, Jazan 67 cases, Madinah with 77 cases, Al Khaseem with 41, Tabuk with 26, Najran with 19, Al Baha with8, Hail 17 and Al Jouf with 3 cases.

Also Read: 2281 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The overall infection tally now stands at 463,703 in the country. In this 446,054 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7537. At present, there are 10,112 active cases under medical treatment. In this, 1559 are in critical condition and admitted to ICUs. Till now, 15,483,478 Covid vaccines were administrated in the country.