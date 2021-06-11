Delhi Deputy CM ‘amazed’ at the order of Central govt

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lashed out at the Union government for advising states and Union territories not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage in public places.

Sisodia said, in a tweet, he was amazed at the order of the Central government that restricts states from sharing information about vaccine stocks. ‘The Central govt needs to focus on ensuring an adequate supply of vaccine to all, rather than hiding the true position of vaccine availability, from the public,’ the Deputy CM said.

Sisodia made this statement after the Union government made it clear that it would prevent the misuse of ‘sensitive’ eVIN data for illegal commercial purposes.

In a letter to the states, the Union health ministry said the Centre, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has developed the eVIN system under UIP, which is used to trace the vaccine stock status and the temperature at all levels of vaccine storage, from national to the sub-district level. The letter also added that it was strange that all states are using the system to update daily stock and transactions of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre also stressed that as all the data and analytics produced by eVIN is owned by the Ministry of Health and therefore it ‘must not be shared with any other organization, partner agency, media agency, online and offline public forums without the consent of the ministry.’ It further added that vital information related to specific vaccine usage can be used to manipulate the market as well as associated research with regard to various vaccines and cold chain equipment.