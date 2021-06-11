iOS 15 introduces new enhanced features, iPhone users rejoice!

Apple unveiled IOS 15 software in Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference, which was held virtually for the second year in a row. Apple users are expected to get the update by the end of this year. The new update will bring more salient features to improve the user experience.

iPhone had announced Spatial audio last fall, which allows the user to experience enhanced audio and video calls. This feature creates a sound field that enables conversations to flow easily as in the real time.

The FaceTime facelift will also use machine learning to cut out background noise and isolate your voice, ‘so it comes through crystal clear,’ Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, said.

The update will provide a better video quality and a portrait mode to the video chatting app, a blurred background inspired by the camera feature.

Also, Apple will roll out a feature called SharePlay, which will let you FaceTime people while listening to music or watching a movie on your phone. Apple said it’s already working with Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max, among others, for this feature.