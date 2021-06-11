Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 11,042 new cases, 194 deaths

Bengaluru: On Thursday, Karnataka reported 11,042 new cases of Covid-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the death toll to 32,485. The positivity rate for the day stands at 6.58 %, while the fatality rate for the day is 1.75 %.

Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 15,721 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 24,96,132. The state has 2,10,652 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 11,91,732, positive cases, while Mysuru has 1,55,246 and Tumakuru 1,10,487. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 10,81,093, Mysuru 1,39,042, and Tumakuru 99,546.

As many as 1,67,731 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,11,93,920.

Karnataka relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown in the state apart from 11 districts which have high positivity rate. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a phased unlocking process in the state on Thursday.