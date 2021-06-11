Man walks barefoot from Hyderabad To Mumbai to meet Sonu Sood, Actor reacts!

Mumbai: Venkatesh, a fanboy of the Bollywood actor and humanitarian, Sonu Sood, recently walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai for over 700 kilometers to meet him. Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to share the picture with Venkatesh and said that he is humbled by his gesture and also requested his fans to avoid such struggles to meet him.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote: ‘Venkatesh, walked barefoot all the way from Hyd to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him. He is truly inspiring & has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this.’

Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, ?? pic.twitter.com/f2g5wU39TM — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood is working around the clock to help the needy amid the pandemic. From helping migrants to reach their homes to arranging medicines and other COVID-19 relief resources for the patients, Sonu Sood has been doing humanitarian work since the COVID outbreak in the country.