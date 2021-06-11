Militants attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists attacked a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF at Aglar in Zainapora area in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The militants fired upon the security forces. No causality or injury has been reported.

Security forces had cordoned off the area and the hunt to nab the militants is going on.

Also Read: ‘BJP is the most popular party among Indians in US’

Earlier on Saturday, 11 people were injured after militants hurled a grenade in the direction of a police party. The incident took place at the main bus stand in Tral area in Pulwama district.