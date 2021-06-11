Mother’s 33-year-old sari: Yami Gautam on her wedding Day

Yami has been treating her fans with stunning pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony. Bollywood actress Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar, last week in a private ceremony. The two met in the year 2019 when they met on the sets of the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

After getting married, Yami Gautam shared photos on social media, in which both were looking very happy. The photos also became viral as soon as they surfaced. Yami Gautam’s fans were eyeing her classic red outfit, which belongs to her mother. The 33-year-old traditional silk saree was surrounded by gold work. At the same time, the saree was quite simple, while people praised its blouse very much.

Flower designs were made with gold embroidery on the blouse. To complete her bridal look, Yami Gautam wore a matching red dupatta which was gifted by her maternal grandmother. It is said that no look is complete without jewellery. Similarly, Yami was wearing inherited jewellery, which included a royal gold set, maang tika, and kaleere.

Actress Yami’s traditional clothes also included Pahari Himachali Nath, which was gifted by her grandmother. During the entire marriage, Yami Gautam decided that her bridal look should also be stylish. The actress did her make-up herself, in which she looked very beautiful and charming. Yami’s sister Surili Gautam had styled her hair for this event.

she will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer in Dasvi. She is also a part of Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021.