NRI businessman offers help for Covid-19 victims

UAE: Dr. B. Ravi Pillai, Gulf-based RP Group chairman, has set up a Rs. 150 million (Dh7.5 million) fund for his compatriots affected by Covid-19..

The expatriate businessman announced that the money will be spent for Keralites, who are affected by Covid-19, including expatriates.

As reported by the local media, Pillai said that the funds would be disbursed soon to deserving people. He said Dh2.5 million would be distributed through NORKA Roots among expatriates who are struggling for their daughters’ marriage. The RP Foundation will use Dh5 million to provide financial assistance to families in dire financial straits due to Covid-19, as well as those struggling to afford their medical expenses and financially distressed widows.