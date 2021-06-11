Petrol, diesel prices at an all-time high after the fresh hike

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of petroleum products again. In the month of June, the prices were hiked 6 times. The rates were increased for the 23rd time since May 4. The price of petrol and diesel was hiked by 29 paise per litre. The price of petrol and diesel has touched an all-time high after this hike.

Petrol is priced at Rs.97.85 per litre and diesel is at Rs.93.19 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram. Petrol is retailing at Rs 95.85 per litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 86.75 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price has crossed Rs 102 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 94 per litre.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. Mumbai, on May 29, became the first city in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Earlier this week, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas had said that this was “not the right time” to discuss a tax cat in petrol and diesel rates as the revenue income of the union government has come down sharply.