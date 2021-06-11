Petrol prices hiked in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Petrol prices in Saudi Arabia have been hiked. This was announced by the national oil company in the country, Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco had earlier last month also increased the price of petrol. Petrol prices had crossed 2 SAR in last month.

As per the revised price list, 91 petrol will cost 2.18SAR and 95 petrol will cost 2.33 SAR. At present, 91 petrol cost 2.08 SAR and 95 petrol cost 2.23 SAR.

Also Read: Recovery rate decreases in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia updates fuel prices on the 10th day of each month. The prices of oil products in Saudi Arabia change in accordance with specific measures. Local prices of energy and water update according to international prices. Fuel prices in the country are linked with export prices in the world market. Therefore, prices fluctuate according to changes in the international market