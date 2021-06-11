Police arrests weapon smuggler with terrorist links, recovers huge cache of weapons

Chandigarh: Punjab police arrested a weapon smuggler with terrorist links and recovered a huge cache of foreign-made pistols from him. The accused identified as Jagjit Singh, has links with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits and anti-India pro-Khalistani elements based in the USA, Canada and UK. Police registered an FIR under sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 20 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 120, 120-B IPC and 25 Arms Act against Jagjit Singh .

After getting specific inputs, a team of Punjab Internal Security Wing, S State Special Operating Cell (SSOC,Amritsar) intercepted a car near Amritsar-Batala road in Kathunangal village. The team recovered two nylon bags containing 48 foreign-made pistols along with magazines and ammunition. The cache included 19 pistols 9 mm (Zigana-Made in Turkey), 37 Magazines; 9 Pistols of .30 bore (Made in China) and 22 Magazines; 19 Pistols of .30 bore (Star mark), 38 Magazines; and 1 Pistol of 9mm (Baretta-Italian) and 2 Magazines.

The police informed that Singh was operating on the directions of Darmanjit Singh, a former gangster and criminal based in the USA. Darmanjit Singh fled India to the USA in 2017. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) by the JMIC Batala court in January 2020

Punjab police in the last four years had busted 44 terror modules, arrested 283 militants and recovered 21 rifles, 163 revolvers/pistols, 38 hand grenades, 10 drones, 5 satellite phones, 2 walkie-talkie sets, and an RDX from them.