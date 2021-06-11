Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 174 points or 0.33% higher to close at an all-time high of 52,474.76. NSE Nifty surged 62 points to close at a record high of 15,799.35. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,777 shares ended higher while 1,409 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, HCL , JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindalco, Power Grid, Infosys and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were Axis Bank, Divis Labs, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Adani Ports, SBI Life, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the share market and the weakening of the US dollar in the international market has supported the Indian currency.