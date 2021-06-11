Three cops booked for stealing valuables during raid

Vellore: A case has registered against three policemen, including a sub-inspector, for reportedly stealing cash and gold ornaments during a ‘prohibition raid’ in the hilly village Nachimedu near Ariyur in Vellore district.

On Wednesday, following information that arrack was being brewed in the village, policemen including SI Anbalagan and constables Ilayaraja and Yuvraj in Ariyur police station launched the raid.

An official said, ‘They broke into a locked house and destroyed illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack and ingredients used in the arrack production such as fermented wash and jaggery.’

After the raid, the locals found cash and jewelry missing from the house. Suspecting the cops of stealing the valuables, the locals prevented them from leaving the village, the police officer said.

Following the incident, an Inspector went to the village and held an inquiry. The officer said Rs 8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth 11 sovereigns were given back to the locals.

A case was registered against the policemen under section 454 (house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC.

However, the offenders had escaped and a search had been floated to nab them, the officer added.