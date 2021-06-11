DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsVideosIndiaNEWScelebritiesImagesNewsNewsHospitalityMobile AppsHealth

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar discharged from the hospital

Jun 11, 2021, 07:10 pm IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on June 6, has been discharged after undergoing treatment for almost a week. Today, Faisal Farooqui, the actor’s family friend, and the one who handles Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account has updated fans about the veteran’s health.

On Twitter, sharing the news of Dilip Kumar being discharged from the hospital, Faisal extended his gratitude to all the doctors who worked relentlessly to cure the legendary actor. He wrote, ‘With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah, and the entire team at Hinduja Khar–Faisal Farooqui.’

Manav Manglani also shared the pictures and video of the actor along with his wife Saira Banu, stepping out from the hospital, on Instagram, while informing the actor’s discharge.

On June 6, the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar shared the news of his hospitalization.

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in the 1944 film Jwar Bhata and has been part of several Bollywood films, including Jogan, Babul, Azaad, Tarana, Deedar, Aan, Karma, Footpath, Daag, Devdas, and Mughal-e-Azam. He made his last film appearance in 1998’s Qila.

