Commodity market:Gold prices drops down

Mumbai: The price of the yellow metal has slipped down in the commodity market. In Kerala, the price of sovereign gold has reached Rs 36,600, lower by Rs.280 per 8 gram. One gram of gold is priced at Rs 4575, down by Rs 35. On Friday gold was priced at Rs. 36,880.

In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs 48,250 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs 52,640. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,550. The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,560 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,260. Silver rates remained at Rs 72,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata,.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1900 dollar an ounce.