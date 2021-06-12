‘Congress is a Clubhouse of anti-nationals’: Accuses BJP

New Delhi: BJP leaders hit out at Congress over the leaked ‘Clubhouse’ chat of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused that the party has become a ‘clubhouse of anti-nationals’.

‘Digvijaya Singh on being questioned by a Pak Journalist, on getting rid of ‘Modi’ and on Kashmir policy, says that if Congress comes back to power they would have a rethink on Article 370 and may restore it. He also talks about Hindu fundamentalists. The Congress is a Clubhouse of anti-nationals’, said Sambit Patra.

‘What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi think about Digvijaya’s Clubhouse statement? Is this Congress’ stand too? We demand Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference and clarify,’ Sambit Patra added.

‘Congress’ first love is Pakistan. Digvijaya Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi’s message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir;’ tweeted Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Congress's first love is Pakistan. Digvijay Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/eYl3cnzYo0 — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) June 12, 2021

‘Congress is speaking the language of Pakistan. By restoring Article 370, does Digvijaya Singh want to fan the flames of terrorism and separatism in Kashmir? Sonia Gandhi, this country needs an answer from you,’ said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A clubhouse chat of Digvijaya Singh was leaked earlier. In the chat, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was found telling a Pakistani journalist that Congress would reconsider the decision of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir once they are in power.