‘Do not come, Do not come’ Kamala Harris tells immigrants

Meeting President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Harris said reducing undocumented migration from Central to North America was a priority for US President Joe Biden’s administration. She noted that migrants leave ‘either because they are fleeing some harm or because they simply cannot satisfy their basic needs by staying at home.’

Ms. Harris has described her task as finding solutions to tackle the root causes of the border crisis, including corruption and the lack of economic opportunities.

In a news conference alongside Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, she warned against illegal migration to the US, saying: “Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders.” She added: “If you come to our border, you will be turned back.”