Former health minister resigns as MLA, set to join BJP

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has tendered his resignation as MLA. He was removed from the State Cabinet last month following allegations of land encroachments. As per reports, he is expected to join BJP on June 14.

‘I wanted to submit the resignation letter directly to the Speaker. But I could not meet him. So under the circumstances, I had to hand over my resignation to the Assembly Secretary,’ Rajender said.

He had earlier held meetings with senior BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda. He met JP Nadda in the presence of BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, and former MLA Yenugu Ravinder Reddy.