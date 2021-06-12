Ganja worth Rs 1.1 Crore seized from oxygen carrier

Cuttack: Odisha police seized 1,277 kilograms of ganja(cannabis) estimated to be worth Rs 1.1 core. The drug was seized in Koraput district in Odisha on Saturday from a truck carrying oxygen cylinders to Delhi. Police also arrested two people in connection with this.

‘Oxygen cylinders were loaded at Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh. On its way to Delhi, ganja was loaded onto the vehicle in Koraput district for scheduled delivery in Lucknow,’ said Aditya Mahakur, officer-in-charge of Jeypore Sadar police station.

The Odisha police has launched an operation to crack down the ganja racket in the state. Odisha police have made a record in destroying ganja cultivation on over 23,000 acres in the state between September 2020 and March 2021. As per the police, this worth Rs 5750 crore.