Google buys amateur photographers photos shot on iPhone 3G

Ms. Huxford and her husband had stopped for a bag of chips at the seaside. They were attacked by a batch of seagulls. They had snatched the chips packet and were gulping it all away. One seagull particularly fearless looked directly at them while feeding on the chips. Ms. Huxford wasted no time and took her iPhone and clicked the cheeky chappy seagull.

Ms. Huxford took a series of photos, one of which was the “money shot” that would catch Google’s eye a decade later. Now the image is to feature on billboards and online adverts for the tech giant’s search service. Ms. Huxford said: ‘It feels very surreal, seeing it in an advert is a very bizarre feeling.’ Hannah Huxford’s shot of the ‘cheeky chappy’ on Bridlington harbour will be displayed on billboards across England and Ireland

Ms. Huxford said she thought it was a joke when she recieved the agreement from Google. Eventually she realised it was a serious proposal and had to sign a confidentiality agreement with Google. She took the picture from Cleethorpes, took the picture in 2011 on an iPhone 3G in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.