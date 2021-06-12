Gulf country announces mid-day break for workers from June 15

Riyadh: Another gulf country announced a mid-day break for workers. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia have announced a mid-day break for the workers, which will come into force from June 15.

As per the new order issued, workers will not be allowed to work in the sun for three months, from June 15 to September 15. All employers in the country must ensure that their workers stay out of the sun between 12 pm to 3 pm.

Earlier, UAE had announced a mid-day break for the employees. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in UAE announced a three-month mid-day break from June 15 to September 15. As per the order, daily working hours, for the morning, evening, or both shifts, are not to exceed eight hours. If a worker exceeds such eight hours within 24 hours, the extra time will be deemed overtime for which the worker is to be paid in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law concerning the Regulation of Labour Relations. Any establishment that does not comply with the terms and conditions of the decision shall be fined Dh5,000 per worker, and a maximum of Dh50,000 in case several workers are employed during the ban.