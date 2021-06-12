Gulf country started renewing visas expired due to travel ban

Riyadh: Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia has started renewing expired visit visas for passengers from 20 countries including India. Saudi Arabia had imposed an entry ban on passengers from these countries due to the Covid-19 situation.

Earlier, the Ministry had launched an electronic service, allowing visitors outside Saudi Arabia to extend the validity of their visas. The validity of unused visas can be extended until July 31, free of cost. The service has been launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance.

Visa holders can benefit from the service and make the necessary extension of their visas by entering the ministry’s e-visa services platform.