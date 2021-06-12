India Meteorological Department releases latest update on southwest monsoon

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department had updated that the southwest monsoon will be advancing and cover the entire country except for south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during the next 5-6 days.

As per the weather agency, the conditions are favourable for further advance of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of North Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 15. Usually, the monsoon reaches the national capital by June 27 and covers the whole country by July 8.

‘Monsoon has been very active this year right from the onset. The westerly and southwesterly winds are very strong over the Arabian Sea and now a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is pulling the monsoon flow. Both branches on the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal side are supporting the advancement of monsoon over the country except dry regions of Rajasthan and Kutch,’ explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala until June 15. The IMD said extremely heavy rainfall would occur in Maharashtra from 9 June-15 June; in Karnataka during 12 June-15 June, and in Kerala during 11 June-15 June.