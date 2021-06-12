Man thrashed brother with dumbbell

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, reported from Kalkaji in the national capital where a 32-year-old man was thrashed to death by his brother over family issues. The man, named Ajay Kumar Sahu has been arrested by the police and as per reports, he bludgeoned his kin, Vijay Kumar, to death with a dumbbell in the wee hours on Friday. The two men arrived in an argument over a family issue which later took an ugly turn and the man was murdered.

According to the cops, one Pinky Bhatia told the cops that a man had killed his brother. On the basis of the information, the police team hurried to the accident spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood. The occurrence took place at the store of a building in the Nehru Enclave area.

As per the police officer, Ajay was spotted sitting next to Vijay’s body. They also found a few dumbbells lying on the floor, used to hit the dead repeatedly on his head and chest.

Both the brothers were working at a stationery store for the last 10 years. The cops added that though they were brothers, their mindset and thought differed a lot, and they would often involve in fights over family issues in the past as well.