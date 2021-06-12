Padma awardee Dr. Ashok Panagariya passes away

Jaipur: On Friday, the prominent neurologist and Padma Shri recipient died of post-Covid difficulties. He was 71.

For the past several days, Dr. Panagariya was on ventilator support at a private hospital. The hospital authorities said that his condition worsened in the past two days and breathed his last on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing grief over Dr. Panagariya’s death, said in a tweet that his pioneering work in the medical field will help generations of doctors and researchers.

Dr. Ashok Panagariya made a mark as an outstanding neurologist. His pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2021

In the meantime, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the passing away of the nationally renowned neurologist was a personal loss for him and his family. He added that Dr. Panagariya held prominent posts and performed an important role in the state as a medical expert during the coronavirus pandemic.

The other leaders who condoled Dr. Panagariya’s demise are Energy Minister BD Kalla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and so on.