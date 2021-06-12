Saudi allows fully vaccinated residents to perform Hajj

Riyadh: According to a report by the news agency, the Hajj and Umra Ministry of Saudi Arabia declared that it will authorize access to 60,000 vaccinated residents between the ages 18 and 65 while highlighting that they have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend Hajj.

The health ministry of Saudi Arabia said that pilgrims should not have any chronic disease. It also pointed out that Covid-19 shots from Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson will be regarded as valid.

‘In light of what the whole world is witnessing with the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new variants, the relevant authorities have continued to monitor the global health situation,’ health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said while addressing a press conference in Riyadh. ‘Considering the large crowds that perform hajj, spending long periods of time in multiple and specific places requires the highest levels of health precautions,’ he further added.

For the second time in a row, Saudi Arabia said that it will permit nationals and residents to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage in an effort to hold the spread of the Covid-19 and its variants within the kingdom.

Last year, only 10,000 Muslims performed in the Hajj in July compared to the 2.5 million who partook in 2019. Saudi Arabia did not designate whether foreign residents would be among the 60,000 pilgrims and said that pilgrims wanting to partake in Hajj have to apply online.